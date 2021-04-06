Twenty percent of the new COVID-19 cases in B.C. are due to variants of concern, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Of the 1,068 new cases, 207 were caused by variants. The vast majority of the variant cases are in the Lower Mainland.
"The percentages (of variant cases) are increasing at a similar rate to what we've seen in other countries and other places in the world," Henry said.
The variants of concern pose special risks to young people, Henry said: "The numbers of younger people in hospital have increased and numbers of younger people needing intensive care have increased. That is concerning.
"We are watching carefully now to see if there's any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine," she said. "So far, we are not seeing that. And this is really important. We want to make sure that our vaccine programs are still going to be robust and strong."
Much of the virus transmission in recent weeks has been through social gatherings with people of all ages and across all regions disregarding provincial health orders, Henry said. "It is happening everywhere," she said.
Of the 1,068 new cases reported Tuesday, 106 were in the Interior Health region.
A total of 328 people are now being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 96 of whom are in intensive care.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are more than 3,400 vacant acute care beds in B.C. hospitals which could be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
"Our teams are prepared and they're ready and if you need hospital care in B.C., it is there for you," Dix said. "And the preparations that have been made, and the actions that we can continue to take should the situation become more difficult, are ready to go as well."
More than 912,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in B.C., of which about 88,000 are second shots.