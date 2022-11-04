Unemployment in greater Kelowna edged up last month, rising from 4.1 percent in September to 4.3 percent in October.
There were 700 fewer people working across the Central Okanagan last month than in September, according to jobs data released by Statistics Canada.
The rise in joblessness would have been higher if not a contraction in the labour force - a measure of people working or looking for work - from 114,000 to 113,300.
Still, Kelowna and Victoria have the lowest unemployment rate of the four B.C. cities for which jobs data is tracked by StatsCan.
And Kelowna’s jobless rate remains below the national average of 5.2 percent, which did not change from September to October.
“With steady growth and one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada (4.2 percent), B.C. continues to be a leader in economic recovery, even as new global challenges emerge,” B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a government release.
Nationally, job numbers rose in manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services, but fell in wholesale and retail trade, Statscan say.
Year-over-year growth in the average hourly wages of employees remained above five percent for a fifth consecutive month in October, rising 5.6 percent to $31.94.
The national economy added 108,000 jobs in October, three-quarters of which were in the private sector, Statscan said. The number of people now working in the private sector is almost three percent higher than the pre-pandemic February 2020 level.