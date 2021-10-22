Tens of thousands of acres in the fire-scarred Okanagan landscape are now off-limits to operators of motorized vehicles.
Access via cars, trucks, all-terrain vehicles, and snowmobiles has been blocked indefinitely to allow the forests and wildlife in the burned-out areas time to recover, the government announced Friday.
The closure order covers scores of forestry roads and recreational trails that normally provide access to almost 200,000 ha. of Okanagan forests. Highways and other public roads are not affected.
Hunting will be allowed in the closed-off areas but only if sportsmen enter on foot or on horseback. The intent is to reduce the number of hunters because they would have "improved sight-lines" in the burnt forests and along the 2,900 km of fireguards built this summer, a government release states.
Logging can continue, and people can ride bikes along the roads that are now otherwise closed to motorized vehicles.
Fires throughout the Okanagan this summer seriously affected wildlife and the environment in many ways, the government says.
Much natural habitat has been lost and it needs time to recover, the government says. Charred soils have eroded and impacted fish habitat and the migratory patterns of animals may be disrupted, the government says.
"Unauthorized public access can have negative effects on sensitive burned ecosystems, including increased soil compaction, increased spread of invasive species and accelerated erosion of wildfire-charred soils, which impacts aquatic ecosystems and fish habitat," the government release states.
Closure boundaries were drawn up with reference to landmarks such as roads, rivers, and streams near wildfire perimeters.
The largest closure area covers almost 100,000 ha around the White Rock Lake Fire, which burned for weeks between Vernon and Kamloops.
Other closure areas are:
- Thomas Creek near Oliver, 16,000 ha
- Nk'mip in the South Okanagan, 21,000 ha
- Garrison Lake near Princeton, 18,000 ha
- Bunting Road near Mabel Lake, 7,000 ha
- July Mountain near Merritt, 23,000 ha
- the Lytton Complex, 96,000 ha
The closure orders are expected to be "repealed or replaced" in approximately 18 months, the government says.