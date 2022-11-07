Ten more people in Kelowna died of an illegal drug overdose in September, making the toll 64 for the year so far.
With data from three months still to come, 2022 will almost certainly exceed the record 75 such fatalities set last year.
The Valley’s three largest cities accounted for 83 percent of the 143 deaths due to an illegal drug overdose recorded across the Okanagan from January through September, according to data from the BC Coroners Service released Monday.
The worst month for illegal drug overdose deaths in the Okanagan was July, when there were 26 such fatalities. The monthly number was lowest in August, at nine, but spiked up again in September to 20.
Across the province, 171 British Columbians died of an illegal drug overdose in September, putting the province on track to surpass the 2,000 such deaths for a second consecutive year.
“British Columbians are continuing to suffer the tragic effects of a toxic and volatile drug supply, with almost six members of our communities dying each day,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
Illegal drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost.
In 2020, B.C. became the first province to introduce a prescribed safer supply of drugs for people who use substances, Addictions Minister Sheila Malolmson said in a separate release.
“Since 2020, more than 14,000 people have accessed prescribed safer supply. Of those, more than 10,000 were prescribed an opioid. An average of 372 new people are being connected to a prescribed safer supply each month. We know this is making a difference. Safer supply is saving lives,” Malcolmson said.
But the government is also making “historic investments” in facilities and programs to help those with addictions and mental health challenges, she said. “We have opened hundreds of treatment beds in all areas of the province,” she said.