Alberto De Feo may be easing his way down the municipal bureaucracy in Lake Country but he's still the town's top earner.
De Feo was paid $234,054 last year, up from $227,000 in 2019, and $196,000 in 2018.
He was the town manager from 2009 through all of 2020.
This past April, De Feo stepped down from that position but he remains the town's deputy manager. He will have that position until next spring.
Tanya Garost has taken over from De Feo as town manager. She was promoted from her position as chief financial officer, in which she drew the town's second-highest salary last year, $167,362.
Like all B.C. municipalities, Lake Country has to release by the end of June the names and salaries of all employees who made more than $75,000 in the previous year.
The sunshine list has 42 names on it, up from 33 in 2019, and 26 in 2018.
Collectively, the top income-earners were paid $4.4 million. The total salaries for all those employees who made less than $75,000 was $3.2 million.
Per-capita municipal taxes in Lake Country rose 25% from 2015 through 2019. In the past two years, town taxes have climbed a further nine per cent.
In the same six year period, the Canadian inflation rate has been 11%.