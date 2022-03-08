Kelowna city councillors praised the operators of the Rotary Centre for the Arts this week even though a value-for-money audit resulted in a dozen recommendations for financial improvement.
Councillors said the 20-year-old arts centre was a great asset for Kelowna and expressed confidence the volunteer society that runs the complex would successfully implement the recommendations.
“My personal thought is, don’t get discouraged,” Mayor Colin Basran said, addressing members of the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society.
“This (audit) was done for the right reasons, and it’s to want to make everyone better,” Basran said. “Every time I go there, so welcoming, the staff are great. It’s a well-run facility, but can we do batter? We can always be better.”
“I think you’ve achieved many values through this process,” said Coun. Gail Given. “And I think it will just help everybody be stronger.”
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said a lot of non-profit groups are faced with financial challenges. And he said the “arts don’t just generate funds, but also the fabric and culture of our city”.
The value-for-money audit, conducted by MNP chartered accountants, found that “the financial knowledge and acumen of KVPACS staff is not considered advanced with most employee backgrounds and experiences limited to arts (exception of executive director and finance”.
Specific recommendations included the city setting higher expectations for ongoing maintenance and repairs of the municipally-owned building, raising lease rates paid by artists who have space in the centre, and encouraging centre operators to raise more money on self-generated revenue and rely less on government grants.
“We didn’t find anything that was hugely worrisome from the perspective of not-for-profit management,” city staffer Christine McWillis said of the report’s recommendations. “Nothing there made us worried about our relationship with them.”
The city gives KVPACS $280,000 a year to run the RCA, which has a 326 seat theatre, 12 artist studios, and various rental spaces.
While most councillors spoke glowingly of the efforts of KVPACS, particularly given the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Coun. Brad Sieben was a notable exception.
He said it was “a little peculiar and maybe a little disheartening” that more checks and balances weren’t in place that might have prevented the occurrence of the operating challenges identified in the value-for-money audit.