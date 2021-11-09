A West Kelowna elementary school is closing for almost two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
After school is dismissed on Wednesday before the Remembrance Day holiday on Thursday, classes at Mar Jok Elementary will not resume until Nov. 22.
"We've had clusters of COVID-19 cases at schools, of course, but this is the first time during the pandemic we've had an outbreak that's forcing us to close an entire school," Central Okanagan Public Schools chair Moyra Baxter said Tuesday in an interview.
"So, as of Friday, there will be nobody at the school," she said. "It'll be total remote learning."
Mar Jok has an enrolment of 468 students in K-5. Baxter said the school district had not been told by Interior Health exactly how many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among students, teachers, or staff at the school.
"Interior Health never actually tells us that," Baxter said. "But it must be a significant number. Because we've had occasions when we've had to close a class for a time, but never an entire school."
A number of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the school community in recent weeks, and "several" people were asked to self-isolate, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a release.
"Despite this and other measures taken by school staff, a handful of exposures continued to occur, prompting Interior Health to recommend the temporary suspension of in-class learning," the release states.
School superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the temporary closure was "an important safety measure" and said teachers would be able to quickly and effectively engage students in remote learning.
"We are confident in our staff's proven ability to minimize disruption to learning and transition to remote learning for students," he said. "(We) are well prepared to adapt to safety measures such as this to prevent the spread of communicable disease."
The province has left it up to individual school boards across B.C. to decide whether to require teachers and other staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.
The province's two largest school boards, in Surrey and Vancouver, have decided not to introduce a vaccine mandate. Trustees with the Kelowna-based district, the province's third largest, have not yet considered the issue at a public meeting.
In an interview last week, Baxter told The Daily Courier that introducing a vaccine mandate might lead to a shortage of teachers, disrupting the education of many students.
The outbreak and closure of Mar Jok, however, will add another dimension to the vaccine mandate debate when it does occur among Kelowna-area trustees, Baxter said.
"The question I'm asking myself is, if we're having to close schools because there's an outbreak, and if we find we have to close schools because we don't have enough staff if we do put in a vaccine mandate, you have to try and weigh those two different things," she said.
Although the BC Teachers Federation claimed in a recent news release that 94% of its members were vaccinated against COVID0-19, Baxter said there is currently no way to accurately know the level of vaccination among Kelowna-area teachers.
"We don't know how many staff are unvaccinated," she said. "It's all guesswork. We might have a school where there's only two people unvaccinated. We might have a school where there's a few dozen unvaccinated. We just don't know."