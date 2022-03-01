Six years after his last attempt to relaunch the Fintry Queen as a passenger ferry in the South Okanagan, the owner of the iconic paddle-wheeler is once again making waves.
Andy Schwab appeared before Summerland council on Monday to request a letter of support to attach to his application for a $500,000 federal loan that he hopes will get the boat on the water for 10 days of sea trials in September ahead of regular passenger service in 2023.
“I just don’t quit so easily,” said Schwab, who was last before Summerland council in 2016.
As was the case then, Schwab is trying to relaunch the 325-passenger Fintry Queen as a ferry that would make scheduled daily runs between Penticton, Naramata and Summerland, with the possibility of adding service between Kelowna and West Kelowna.
He expects a run around the South Okanagan to take about two hours, with each passenger’s ticket good for an entire day to allow hop-on, hop-off service.
Schwab has also proposed spending upwards of $400,000 to retrofit existing wharves to accommodate the boat and pledged to work with local governments on issues like parking and waste removal.
But all of that hinges on the loan application.
“My concern is, initially, to get the business funded, and then once we have funding in place then we can move more progressively forward,” said Schwab, who has shifted his focus away from finding private investors to securing a loan from a tourism relief fund offered by Western Economic Diversification Canada.
“Funding has been an issue since, I guess, Day 1, and part of the reason, I think, is this is a land-based economy where everyone who does any type of investing in the Okanagan has real estate as their backup,” said Schwab.
“When you have no fixed address and no real estate value attached to your investment, it’s been very hard to get that investment.”
Summerland council eventually voted 6-1 — with Erin Carlson the lone opponent — to draft a letter in support of Schwab’s application.
“It is an exciting project, and it would be great to have,” said Coun. Doug Holmes, who nonetheless warned Schwab that the Summerland Community Heritage Pier being eyed for the boat is in poor shape and may not be a viable option.
The 47-metre Fintry Queen began operating on Okanagan Lake in 1948 as a car ferry linking Kelowna with the Westside. It was retrofitted in the 1960s to serve as a passenger ferry. It last operated as a cruise ship in 2008 and Schwab purchased the boat out of receivership in 2012.
It has been moored at the north end of the lake since 2016, although Schwab said the boat has been receiving regular care and maintenance, and he’s confident it will pass the required Transport Canada inspection.
“It needs a paint job, but, mechanically, it’s in great condition,” he said.
“If you want, with permission, I could be here tomorrow.”