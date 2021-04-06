Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
City officials said Basran, 43, received a vaccination shot because he occasionally volunteers at Kelowna General Hospital.
Basran has volunteered at the KGH coffee shop "for more than a year", the city said in a press release issued Tuesday.
"Mayor Basran is among hundreds of volunteers in the healthcare sector to receive a vaccine," the city said in the release.
"Volunteers in healthcare settings were offered a vaccine by Interior Health during Phase 2 of the rollout, due to their contact with patients, frontline staff, and visitors," the release states.
Doug Rankmore, chief executive officer of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, is quoted in the release as saying getting a vaccination shot is the responsible thing to do for those who come into contact with others in a patient care setting.
"Our volunteers are vital to the hospital's ability to meet a variety of needs and their safety is critical to our overall success," Rankmore says.