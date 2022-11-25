A turkey shortage looms across B.C. this Christmas season as farmers have been forced to kill many of their birds due to avian influenza.
Estimates are that the normal turkey supply could be reduced by as much as 20 percent in the coming weeks, with those birds that are available selling for considerably more than in past years.
“The avian influenza epidemic is making it very challenging for turkey farmers and processors to meet demand this Christmas,” Amanda Brittain, chief information officer for the B.C. Poultry Association, said in an interview Friday.
Just under 430,000 birds of all types at farms around B.C. haven culled in the most recent ongoing avian influenza epidemic, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reports. Twenty-six farms are currently infected.
Turkeys have been the most affected type of poultry, Brittain says, which could lead to a different type of Christmas meal being served up in B.C. households this year.
“Consumers may want to consider a nice roast chicken this Christmas if they can’t find a turkey,” she said.
The current wave of avian influenza outbreaks is being driven by the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1, which has been reported in all provinces this year. The disease is typically transmitted from migrating wild birds to outdoor flocks of poultry, where it quickly spreads.
Poultry farms hit recently by outbreaks cannot replenish their turkey supply before Christmas, as quarantine measures can last for weeks and it typically takes up to 15 weeks to grow a turkey.
“Even if an affected farm was given the all-clear and able to start raising turkeys again today, they’re not going to be ready for Christmas,” Brittain said.
Most of the outbreaks are at commercial poultry farms in the Lower Mainland, where the vast majority of B.C.’s turkeys come from, but a few have been reported at relatively small operations in the Okanagan.
Since January, prices for turkeys have risen 17 percent, according to Statistics Canada.
The CFIA says there have been no cases of wild birds passing the virus to humans in Canada. And Brittain doesn’t believe publicity over avian virus will affect sales of poultry.
“Avian influenza is a bird disease. It’s not a human disease. You can’t catch it from eating turkey, or chicken, or eggs,” she said.