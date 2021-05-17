Some communities in B.C. may be pulling back from a program that puts uniformed police in schools but Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance believes there's good value in maintaining school resource officers.
School trustees in Vancouver and New Westminster earlier this year voted to stop putting uniformed officers in schools.
The main concern was that uniformed officers may make some students anxious or upset, including many who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color.
At Monday's Kelowna city council meeting, Triance was asked by Coun. Ryan Donn what she thought of the school resource officer program that has long existed in Central Okanagan schools.
"We need to continue to do that work to prevent crime at the earliest opportunity," Triance said. "And that is at a young age for many individuals.
"Sometimes, that is getting them the access to resources, whether that be to stop crime that is happening either in their homes or their schools, to ensure that they feel safe in the community," Triance said.
"My advocacy would be to continue to invest in resourcing that supports your vulnerable population, your youth, and those who might be marginalized. And any work you can do to prevent crime in those areas will have long-term benefits for your community," Triance said.
For his part, Donn said: "I do think they provide a tremendous role within the school district in building relationships and creating comfort with the RCMP in the school district. It is a positive thing (and) I hope to continue to see it grow."
The topic of the role and future of school liaison officers has not been raised at any recent meetings of the board of trustees of Central Okanagan Public Schools.