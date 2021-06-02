It's clear sailing for a major new waterfront development in the South Pandosy neighbourhood after Kelowna city council's final approval Tuesday.
A height variance and a development permit were issued for the project, to consist of a 10-storey and a 14-storey tower with 345 homes on Lakeshore Road, immediately north of Boyce-Gyro Park.
"This is an exciting time for our company," Stober Group chief executive officer said in a Wednesday release from the Kelowna company.
"After many years of owning the land and careful consultation, we look forward to building this significant residential community that is not only on a premium beachside location, but steps away from shopping, cafes, restaurants, and outdoor activities," he said.
Despite some neighbourhood opposition about the height of the buildings and the project's overall impact on the South Pandosy neighbourhood, council voted 8-1 to grant the necessary approvals.
Four people addressed council in support of the project, while three members of the public spoke against. Coun. Charlie Hodge was the only council member to vote against the project.
In addition to the 345 new homes, the project includes new commercial premises along Lakeshore Road.
There was little uncertainty about the outcome of Tuesday's decision, because council had voted last fall to grant the necessary rezoning.
Municipal planners had recommended approval, in part by saying the development of the 4.4 acre site fits with a city goal of increasing the number of people who live in established town centres like South Pandosy.
Also, at 14-storeys, the taller of the two towers planned for the site would still be lower than the nearby Sopa Square high-rise, planners had said.
