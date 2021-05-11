A new children's spray park in Peachland likely won't open as planned on Canada Day.
BC Hydro needs to complete some electrical upgrades to its distribution system before the project can be completed.
"We are working through a revised timeline," Cheryl Wiebe, the town's director of community services, wrote Tuesday in an email.
"But I am doubtful we will have it open for July 1. I hope to have more schedule information in a couple weeks," Wiebe wrote.
Town council was to hear in a report Tuesday night that BC Hydro estimates the design work necessary for the electrical system upgrade would take between six to eight weeks.
The publicly-owned utility would not commit to a construction schedule after completion of the design work, the report to council states.