ART APART: Cool Arts opens the door to artists at all levels

A Kelowna not-for profit society created 20 years ago to give artists with developmental disabilities the opportunity to access fine arts workshops has also served to promote community inclusiveness and increase the visibility of artists with a disability.
Artist Sara McDonald founded the Cool Arts Society, a non-profit charitable organization, in 2003 as a way to address the lack of accessibility for artists with developmental disabilities.
Often, adults with developmental disabilities aren’t taken seriously enough, said Jessica Isaac, administrator for the Cool Arts Society.
“A lot of the time the art isn’t taken seriously, so here we put them in exhibitions, we get gallery shows. We make sure that the art is supported and appreciated,” she said.
“It is beautiful art and it doesn’t matter who made it,” said Isaac. “Everyone is so proud of their work so it’s a great place to create community and create art.”
Cool Arts offers a varied artistic education in different styles and mediums, including water colours, sculpture, fabric arts, collage and even animation workshops, so artists can develop their own personal artistic styles.
Over the years, along with allowing artists to express themselves, Cool Arts has also served to promote community inclusion.
Cool Arts is not art therapy; rather, it provides a quality art opportunity accessible for local artists with a developmental disability. Its workshops are taught by professional level artists and art teachers. The art work, once completed, is framed, exhibited and offered for sale.
The quality of the art from Cool Arts has led to its artists’ works being featured at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Kelowna Art Gallery, the Kelowna Museum, the FINA Gallery at UBC Okanagan as well as at the Paralym Art World Cup, an international competition for disabled artists.
On a Tuesday morning in the Cool Arts studio in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, local artist Sarah Parsons works with a group of about 15 artists who are creating paintings that will be exhibited and sold at the upcoming Vegfest, the Okanagan’s biggest plant-based festival, set for September in West Kelowna.
Parsons has been teaching at Cool Arts for over 10 years and loves seeing what the artists create.
Jordan Lige, the son of founder Sara McDonald, was the inspiration for Cool Arts and has been part of the program from the beginning.
Lige is an artist representative on the volunteer Cool Arts board and designed the society’s smiling sun logo.
After Lige had completed college and art class college, he said there wasn’t anything more for him to do, so his mother created Cool Arts for more classes and opportunities for him.
“She got all her art friends together and then she got all my friends and we started,” said Lige.
At home, Lige’s entire wall is covered in art. He loves watercolour and pencil crayon sketches, especially of dragons, with their wings, sharp nails and breathing fire.
As a movie buff, Lige loves to find magazines and make movie collages for his wall.
For Lige, the best part about Cool Arts is always learning something new, including how to use tools, paintbrushes and pencils.
“You always come away with learning something new to do with art,” he said.
Initially, Cool Arts began as one or two Saturday workshops a month, led by artists and art teachers recruited by McDonald.
Their first show was We are Artists at the Kelowna Art Gallery, which Lige said attracted 300 people.
Twenty years later, there is still one Saturday workshop a month, but it’s now held in the Cool Arts Studio in the Rotary Centre for the Arts along with in-studio workshops Monday through Thursday as well as an online workshop once a week.
More than 200 artists are listed in its database.
Lige loves to see his work framed and see somebody actually buy it.
ArtWalk in Lake Country, the Interior’s largest arts festival, is an annual favourite for Cool Art artists. They not only get to exhibit and sell their art, but also talk to the community about their works.
“I just love being a part of this,” Lige said. “It’s been so much fun over the years.”
While there is a little gift shop at the Cool Arts studio at the Rotary Centre, most of the work is sold at sales.
Cool Arts is an opportunity for the artists not only to express their creativity, but also to socialize. As they work, there is good-natured banter between some of the artists.
James Bergen was putting the finishing touches on his watercolour of Percy the Pig for Vegfest.
Bergen has been coming to Cool Arts every Tuesday for two years.
His favourite thing to do is paint, socialize and have fun doing his artwork.
Bergen is looking forward to ArtWalk, where he sold two of his paintings last year.
His favourite painting is of a jellyfish, which he plans to sell at ArtWalk in September.
Kat Gerhardt was painting a colourful Lemon the Lamb for Vegfest. Along with creating the pale yellow lamb with orange ears, Gerhardt cut out pink flowers for the lamb to wear as a flower crown.
Gerhardt has been coming to Cool Arts for more than 10 years, usually the Tuesday workshops and the Wednesday open studio.
“The best part is the people,” she said.
Cool Arts will be celebrating its 20th anniversary celebration Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the atrium at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The event will include live music, drinks and a buffet of finger foods. A silent auction will offer items from local businesses as well as four collaborative pieces created by Cool Art artists.
There will also be work for sale created by Cool Arts artists and a chance to meet the artists.
Early bird pricing for tickets ends Aug. 31.
Cool Arts is fundraising to create a book to celebrate their 20th anniversary that will include pictures and artists’ biographies.
To buy tickets for the Cool Arts 20th anniversary celebration or for more information on the society, go online to coolarts.ca.body text