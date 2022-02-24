City council will be asked Tuesday to grant a final three-year temporary use permit to the owners of the property so the rabbits can continue living in two large pens.
City staff recommend council grant the extension, saying the rabbits have not caused any “negative impacts” to the neighbourhood since they were relocated there in 2019.
In 2008, there were concerns about the number of wild rabbits proliferating in some areas of Kelowna, particularly along Enterprise Way. Most were said to be the offspring of pet rabbits that had been abandoned by irresponsible owners.
The city originally intended to kill the rabbits, but plans were changed in the face of some public opposition. Instead, the city signed a contract with the Responsible Animal Care Society (TRACS) to round up the rabbits, have them sterilized, and relocate them to secure pens.
About 800 rabbits were taken into custody. They’ve been housed at various locations since then, but the property at 2085 KLO Road, where there are two pens each of about 40 square metres in size, is now the sole sanctuary for the remaining 80 rabbits.
In 2019, when the city issued the first temporary use permit allowing for the housing of rabbits on the KLO Road property, TRACS representatives said they expected all the animals would die natural deaths by 2021.