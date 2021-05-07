West Kelowna's hidden hockey rink needs a big new sign on the highway, the Warriors hockey team says.
The sign would help draw attention to nearby Royal LePage Place, a 1,500 seat multi-purpose arena that's home to the Warriors, which isn't visible from the highway, the team says.
"Residents and visitors, who are not actively using the ice sheets, may not be aware of Royal LePage Place and the events/activities it hosts," Warriors team president Chris Laurie writes in a letter to be considered at next Tuesday's West Kelowna council meeting.
He estimates the sign would cost between $60,000 and $75,000, and says the team is open to sharing expenses with the city "as we believe it will help increase attendance at our home games".
Spectators are not currently allowed to attend live sports in B.C. because of the pandemic. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the Warriors had struggled to attract fans.