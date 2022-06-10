Pickleballers and b-ballers will enjoy majestic views of Okanagan Lake when Peachland’s newest public park is developed.
Plans for amenities in Turner Park, located 157 metres above the elevation of the lake, will be considered Tuesday by town council.
The recommended option includes two pickeball courts and a half-size basketball court at the eastern edge of the flat park, which has the best lake and mountain views. The area would also have a playground and a bookable amenity area that could be used for weddings and other private functions.
Plans also show a softball diamond, soccer field, walking trails, a fenced off-leash dog run, and a 26-stall parking lot and even a “short winter tobogganing slope”.
Although the six-acre property is owned by the town, park development costs are estimated at $2 million with work expected to take place in phases.