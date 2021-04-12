New or expanded schools worth more than $400 million are urgently needed across greater Kelowna, trustees will hear this week.
Rising enrolment and the need to bring students in from portable classrooms are cited as justifications in the district's request for provincial funding for seven major school projects.
To bolster their funding appeal, district staff have produced advocacy videos showing the cramped and outdated conditions and there are plans for a social media campaign called 'Together We Build'.
"Add your voice to the call for new spaces for our students," says promotional materials for the campaign, to be reviewed by trustees at a Wednesday meeting.
The top building priority, as in past years, is a new high school for 1,100 students in West Kelowna, currently estimated to cost $110 million. Expansion of the city's only high school, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary, is "unfeasible, inefficient, costly, and disruptive to learning", district staff say.
Second priority for a new school is a $127 million high school in the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna; third priority for a new school is an elementary school in the Wilden neighbourhood of Kelowna at a projected cost of $37 million.
Top priority in the replacement program is Rutland Middle School, at $59 million. The school is more than 70 years old, and nearly half of all students are housed in portable classrooms.
Top priority for a school addition project is Dr. Knox Middle School, at $20 million. There are currently more than 1,000 students in a building designed for an enrolment of 800. Second priority for addition is Const. Neil Bruce in West Kelowna, at $13 million.
There's also a "high priority" request for a replacement of Glenmore Elementary school in Kelowna on the current site, at a cost of $40 million.
Every year, the local school board sends in its request for capital funding and waits to hear the answer from the Ministry of Education.