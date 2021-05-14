Six people have now died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care home.
One more death was reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The home has reported 35 COVID-19 — 25 residents and 10 staff. An outbreak was declared on April 28.
Numbers remain stable in two other regional outbreaks.
Sandalwood retirement resort in Kelowna has had 28 cases of COVID-19 — 26 residents and two staff — with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
Orchard Haven in Keremeos has had two cases — one resident, one staff.