A fire in an alley dumpster spread to a downtown Kelowna business building Sunday morning.
Firefighters had to get inside the business to put out the fire. There was minor damage to the structure and contents in the 1500 block of Pandosy Street, the fire department said in a news release.
The fire, which started before 4 a.m., is under investigation.
“RCMP has initiated an investigation and officers are working to determine if the fire was deliberately set. As this is still an active scene, was are asking the public to stay away from the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Kelowna RCMP, in a release.
“Thankfully it does not appear that anyone was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”
Call 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you saw anything or have information.