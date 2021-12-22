A man making a long walk home with his two dogs on a forest service road following a car accident was rescued Tuesday night.
Search and rescue volunteers were called out to help find the man on the Jackpine Forest Service Road in West Kelowna.
The man had phoned 911 and was reportedly in the early stages of hypothermia.
Ambulance crews weren’t sure they could make it up the road, so they called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, which sent out seven members.
It turned out the road had been plowed and the ambulance could make it.
About a kilometre up the road, the patient was found standing by an abandoned campfire that had been started a few hours earlier.
The man was checked out and released by paramedics. Search and rescue ensured he and the dogs got home.