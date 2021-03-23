An RCMP officer whose interaction with a driver led to a “serious injury” did nothing wrong, the B.C. police watchdog says.
On Sept. 11, 2020, the Kelowna RCMP member pulled over the driver of 2012 Mazda 3 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road.
“An interaction occurred during the traffic stop which resulted in the driver sustaining a serious injury,” the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a Tuesday news release.
“(We) have reviewed the evidence, including statements from an independent witness, the affected person, and police members involved, medical records, video sources, and police records, and determined that there are no
reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence,” the IIO statement said.
“Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges. The IIO investigation is now concluded,” the statement said.
The driver involved in the incident has filed a lawsuit against the police, the IIO statement noted.