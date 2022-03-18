Police talk man out of jumping off ledge
Vernon Mounties talked a man off a ledge on Wednesday.
Police say they received a call Wednesday afternoon about a man threatening to harm himself.
Two officers approached the man from a safe distance and started communicating with him, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Using their crisis intervention and de-escalation training, they were able to convince the man to move away from the ledge and to a place of safety.
The person was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Terleski thanked the person who called police.
Wood piles to be burned in Myra-Bellevue Park
The BC Wildfire Service plans to burn 200 piles of wood debris in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park. Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Kelowna and surrounding areas.
The burning is slated to begin on Monday. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will monitor the fires.
Exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate, the wildfire service said in a notice.
Pepsi looking for summer workers
PepsiCo will be hiring workers in Kelowna on March 26.
The company is holding a National Hiring Day and plans to hire 500 seasonal employees across Canada.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at pepsicojobs.com and then come down to 1610 Dilworth Dr. in Kelowna between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that Saturday for interviews and possible job offers. Bring two pieces of identification.
Pepsico is looking for summer warehouse workers, account merchandisers, delivery drivers and general production workers.
Kelowna woman joins UN conference
A Kelowna woman will take part in this year’s United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.
Along with policymakers, government officials and activists from around the world, Jeannette Mergens will discuss achieving gender equality in the context of climate change and the role of women and girls in creating a sustainable world.
The New York-based conference will take placeover the next two weeks online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mergens is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women, which is sending a number of delegates to the event.
COVID grants in Vernon pass $4-million mark
Small businesses in Vernon-Monashee have received more than $4 million in grants to adapt and recover from the impacts of the pandemic, MLA Harwinder Sandhu said on Thursday.
The grants were distributed through a combination of programs, including the Small and Medium-Sized Business Recovery Grant and Circuit Breaker Grant, said Sandhu in a news release.
These programs provided more than $530 million to nearly 30,000 businesses across the province, including $53 million for 3,400 businesses in the Thompson-Okanagan, the NDP government said.
E-scooters available for renting again in Vernon
E-scooters were deployed again Tuesday for use by Vernon residents and tourists.
Neuron Mobility is the only company licensed by the city to rent e-scooters in the municipality.
Ridership data from the company’s inaugural 2021 operating season in Vernon indicate 40% of e-scooter trips replaced ones that would have otherwise have been made by a vehicle, preventing the release of an estimated 10 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.
It costs users $1.15 to unlock a Neuron Mobility e-scooter with riding charges set at 35 cents per minute. All rides include a helmet provided by the company.
Furniture store owner makes big donation for health education
The owner of a successful furniture and appliance chain has donated $100,000 toward the new Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College.
Ray Kandola, owner of City Furniture and Appliances, hopes his donation will help attract and keep students in the Okanagan.
“As we get older, we all need health care,” Kandola said in a college release. “I’ve been involved in fundraising and I know what it means to the organization, and why a person should do it. Every little bit helps.”
Kandola emigrated to Canada when he was 19 and initially aspired to become a heavy-duty mechanic. But he was offered a job in the back room of a furniture store, and eventually became the manager.
Less than 10 years later, Kandola and friends started their own company. City Furniture and Appliances has 24 locations in B.C. and Alberta, including West Kelowna and Vernon.
“I’ve done well and as far as I’m concerned, it’s important to give back to the future of our community and region,” he says.
More than $4.25 million has been raised by the Okanagan College Foundation for the Health Sciences Centre.