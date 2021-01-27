Kelowna city hall has released its plan for how it will grow over the next 20 years, and how it will provide services for a growing population expected to see an additional 50,000 people between now and 2040.
The city’s draft 2040 official community plan (OCP) has been made public and the city wants feedback from residents as it moves into the plan’s final phase.
“We look forward to hearing from residents about the proposed directions. Feedback will help us deliver a final plan that represents how the community wants to grow,” said Robert Miles, a city planner and the OCP 2040 project manager.
“Despite the challenges that COVID-19 continues to present, we hope to encourage as much input as possible from our residents by offering a variety of participation opportunities.”
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, engagement will take place primarily online. The public will have a chance to review the draft and share comments by completing a survey, taking part in virtual focus groups, joining online discussion forums, or by visiting the in-person display at city hall.
This final phase of plan’s public engagement will run until the end of March. Residents can get more information at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.
The OCP provides a framework for city council to address issues such as housing, transportation, infrastructure, parks, and the natural and social environment.
Every 10 years, the OCP is reviewed to update land uses, mapping and policies to reflect the community’s vision and, according to the city, to clearly signal where development, infrastructure and amenities are needed and how they will be supported.
Ten “pillars” are included as the foundation of the latest plan including:
• focusing on investment in urban centres
• not planning any new suburban residential neighbourhoods beyond what is already planned
• targeting growth along transit corridors
• promoting housing diversity
• incorporating equity into city building
• strengthening the city as the region’s economic hub
• protecting agriculture
• prioritizing sustainable transportation and shared mobility
• protecting and restoring the environment
• acting on climate change
While growth in the city has prompted concern from some over the last few years, the plan’s call for a halt to planning any new suburban residential neighbourhoods—a first for a Kelowna OCP—has also sparked concern from the development community.
The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Homebuilders Association says there is still demand for single-family homes in the city and if they are not available, people will just go to other communities. The association argues, that could drive up house prices.
Kelowna, which has one of the highest growth rates in the country at 1.9%, has already been deemed as too expensive for a many to buy a house.
“As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Kelowna is rapidly evolving,” says the opening chapter of the 2040 OCP.
“Its economy is diversifying, many of its neighbourhoods are transforming, and people are choosing new ways to get around. In short, Kelowna is becoming a more urban and dynamic city, and the pace of change is unlikely to let up.”
The public feedback gathered over the next two months will help refine and finalize the OCP.
The final plan is expected to be completed and presented to city council for endorsement later this year.
To learn more about the plan, go to Kelowna.ca/ocp.