Bike rentals may be offered at Knox Mountain
Tourists and Kelowna locals should be able to rent bikes at the base of Knox Mountain this spring and summer.
City council is expected Monday to grant a $1 licence of occupation for city-owned lands to the bike rental venture to the Elevation Outdoor Experiential Programs Association and the Community Recreation Initiatives Society.
The two groups focus on helping people with challenges explore the outdoors. But the bike rental operation will be available for use by anyone as a way of boosting the groups’ revenues.
E-bikes, mountain bikes, standard bikes, and bikes specially designed for people with mobility challenges will be available for rent. Renters can ride the bikes through the park or elsewhere.
Bikes will be available for rent from May 1 to mid-October.
Boucherie Road delays to start Monday
Motorists can expect delays on Boucherie Road, near West Bay Road, starting Monday.
A left-turn lane and retaining wall are being built to create an access to Frind winery.
The project is being funded by the developer and should be completed by the end of May.
Sticky-fingered thief sought in cannabis caper
Mounties in Oliver are asking for the public’s help identifying the man suspected of robbing a cannabis store there last month.
RCMP on Thursday released a photo of the suspect in connection with the incident Feb. 22, around 11 a.m., at the BC Cannabis store in the strip mall at 5717 Main St.
Staff “reported a male entered their store, and after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member. The suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“We’re releasing (an image) of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a French-Canadian accent, five-foot-10, brown hair and light facial hair. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, dark-blue jacket, blue pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.
Rural politicians helping flesh out national park
Federal officials sat down for a second virtual meeting this week with local politicians responsible for some of the areas proposed for inclusion in a new South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Reserve.
“A number of questions regarding operational issues were discussed. While Parks Canada does have operational experience at other sites, and will share examples at future meetings, the unique issues specific to the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be explored in detail through an extensive park management planning process held with local government and the public, after the proposed national park reserve is established,” Parks Canada said in a press release.
“In response to concern from local residents over rumours of expropriation of land, Parks Canada confirmed once again that there will be no expropriation of private lands; any acquisition of private property will occur on a willing seller-willing buyer basis.”
In attendance for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were Cawston director George Bush; Rick Knodel (rural Oliver); and chair Karla Kozakevich. Staff from the RDOS and senior governments were also present.
Parks Canada is also meeting with the B.C. government and local First Nations leaders.
The proposed park, which is still years away from opening, would cover about 270 square kilometres over a finger-shaped area roughly between highways 3 and 97 from Keremeos to the Canada-U.S. border. It’s centred on Mount Kobau, and described as a national park reserve to acknowledge First Nations’ claims to land inside its boundaries.
Non-profits eligible for grant, assistance
Local non-profit groups can get financial and organization help through a new program.
The Building Excellence and Sustainability Together Intensive (BESTI) program is preparing to receive applications.
BESTI is designed to provide one year of building support for select not-for-profit organizations in the Central Okanagan.
Valley First Credit Union, Central Okanagan Foundation and the City of Kelowna are involved in putting the program together.
“Valley First is excited to work with community partners … to support the capacity of our local not-for-profit organizations,” said Susan Byrom, executive director at Valley First.
Local consultants will lead not-for-profits through a process to develop a Capacity Enhancement Plan. Organizations will be awarded a $5,000 Capacity Enhancement Grant to kick-off their strategy toward building a stronger organization.
Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to attend a virtual information session at noon on Monday. Register in advance at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlc-quqDsjGtyYrKy-NLWoat9BbnRyhQ-d.
For more information and to apply before April 16, go to thevantagepoint.ca.
Fundraising drive honours Vernon journalist
You can bet Glenn Mitchell would have loved this idea even though it came from a Leafs fan.
A GoFundMe drive in honour of the longtime Vernon journalist is hoping to raise $7,500 for the Sick Not Weak foundation.
Sick Not Weak is a not-for-profit organization started by Michael Landsberg of TSN fame.
Its stated goals are to help people understand mental illness is a sickness, not a weakness; to create a community of people who come to gain strength, and stay to give strength; to help both sufferers and the people who care about them; and “to see the Toronto Maple Leafs win a Stanley Cup.”
Mitchell was a longtime Montreal fan.
The fundraiser was started Zach Anderson, who grew up with Mitchell’s son, Justin.
“He was known for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone he met,” Anderson writes online. “Glenn was a beautiful soul, who brought so much joy to the world through his writings and his deep empathetic connection with everyone he met.”
By noon on Friday, the fundraiser had generated more than $6,000.
Mitchell died suddenly in December.