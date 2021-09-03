Another wildfire is now burning west of Penticton.
The so-called Hedges Butte fire sparked Friday morning just off Green Mountain Road approximately 12 kilometres west of the city. It was pegged at 50 hectares in size as of 2:30 p.m.
The BC Wildfire Service says it has 16 personnel on the ground and more on the way, plus air tankers, six helicopters and local firefighters contributing to the battle
“No structures are currently threatened, though the fire will be highly visible to the surrounding area,” the BCWS said in a statement.
The new blaze was burning approximately 10 kilometres from the 220-hectare Skaha Creek wildfire on the Penticton Indian Reserve. An evacuation alert is in effect for 210 properties.