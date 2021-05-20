Police are investigating the death of Vernon child who fell from a third-storey window.
The two-year-old fell out of a window of a residence in the 3900 block of 29th St. about 7:30 p.m. last Saturday, police said in a news release issued Thursday.
The toddler was taken to hospital, but later died.
"This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child," RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in the release.
Although police and the B.C. Coroner's Service are both investigating, Terleski says no foul play is suspected.