Online talk will be about new schools
Public Zoom town halls will soon be held in connection with Central Okanagan Public Schools’ long-term facility plan.
The online town-hall meetings are designed to draw public feedback on the district’s plan to improve existing schools or build new ones in Rutland, the Mission, central Kelowna, Glenmore, Lake Country and the Westside.
The town halls start Feb. 8 and continue until Feb. 18. For specific dates, times, and topics for discussion, see sd23.bc.ca.
Preparation of the plan began last fall and a final report is expected to be ready for trustees approval in May.
A&W to help feed at-risk youth
A new partnership between A&W Canada and Mealshare, a national charity, will help provide meals for at-risk youth in Kelowna.
On “Mealshare Mondays,” A&W customers can order a Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger combo and one meal will be provided to youth in need.
Any day of the week, customers can “Make it a Mealshare” by adding $1 to their order. That will also help provide meals to at-risk youth.
“No child should ever go hungry, especially in a country like Canada, so we’re thrilled that we can be part of this initiative,” A&W chief executive officer Susan Senecal says in a release.
All six A&W restaurants in Kelowna are participating in the program. Mealshare, based in Alberta, works with local charity Hope for the Nations to deliver meals to local at-risk youth.
Jobs minister joins chamber town hall
Politicians and decision-makers will appear a series of online town-hall meetings hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The virtual town-halls kick off Feb. 19 with Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, Lana Popham, minister of agriculture, and Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA.
On March 3, North Okanagan Conservative MP Mel Armold will be joined by small business and Western Economic Diversification critic Pat Kelly.
The March 31 town hall will feature Kelowna Airport manager Sam Samaddar.
The chamber also has a series of online webinars starting on Feb. 17.
For more information and to register for the town halls and webinars, go to vernonchamber.ca/events.
Former shelter boss lands at Third Space
Third Space Life Charity has a new executive director.
Karen Mason, a former executive director at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, started her new job on Monday.
She takes over from Jody Pihl, who is leaving to spend more time with her family.
“I’m delighted to join the team at Third Space Charity,” said Mason in a news release. “We share a vision of a community where mental wellness is prioritized and mental health services contribute to increasing resilience in young people.
“I look forward to continuing the great work Jody started.”
Pihl “was instrumental in … raising the bar in terms of what we do and how we do it. The board of directors is so grateful to Jody for all she’s done for this organization,” said board chair Mona Hennenfent.
Service BC now has medical answers
People who need help with their Medical Services Plan, Pharmacare and Fair Pharmacare benefits can now get answers from Service BC.
The Health Insurance BC contact centre is being merged into Service BC.
Service BC, created in 2016, is also adding texting and translation services.
For support or questions about MSP benefit services, Service BC customer service agents are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
PharmaCare agents are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except statutory holidays) and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The phone number is 1-800-663-7100. In Kelowna, Service BC is at 305 – 478 Bernard Ave.