A million-dollar lottery winner from Kelowna needed a friend to verify her winning ticket because she thought her eyes were “upside down.”
Sherrill Atchison won a Guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize in the Sept. 22 draw.
She bought her ticket at the Capri mall and was in the Independent Grocer store when she self-checked the ticket.
“I grabbed my friend and told her to come with me to verify the ticket and I remember saying, ‘I think my eyeballs are upside down,’” Atchison told lottery officials.
Atchison’s friend of 10 years thought she was joking until Atchison began bouncing up and down while showing her friend the winning ticket.
Atchison plans a trip to Mexico — her first trip outside the country — and a shopping spree.
“This win will make life a little more comfortable,” she said.