Cooler days, warmer nights
Sightly cooler days, slightly warmer nights.
That was February in Kelowna in 2021, month-end weather statistics show.
The average daytime high was just a smidge under 2 C, about one degree below normal. And the average night-time low was –5 C, one degree warmer than usual.
Feb. 22 was the warmest day last month, with a high of 12.1 C. The coldest night was on Feb. 12, at –18.6 C.
Highs above freezing were recorded on 18 of February’s 28 days. There was a nine-day cold snap with highs in negative territory between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16.
Lamb-like comes the month of March, with highs under mainly sunny skies this week of about 10 C.
COVID-19 case at George Elliot
A case of COVID-19 has been reported at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country.
The affected staff member or student is isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Someone also had COVID-19 on a flight from Kelowna to Vancouver on Feb. 21.
People who were in rows seven to 13 on the morning Air Canada flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Middle school on Rutlanders’ minds
Rutlanders were the most keen Kelowna-area residents to provide feedback on school planning priorities.
And the condition of Rutland Middle School was far and away the most important issue to Rutlanders who responded to a public survey conducted by Central Okanagan Public Schools.
One-third of the 184 submissions from Rutland area residents mentioned concern about the condition of RMS.
Just under 700 submissions were provided by members of the public to the survey, which was open online for most of February.
Westsiders provided 164 submissions, and 130 Mission residents gave their views. There were only 37 views from Lake Country residents.
The public feedback will help trustees prepare an update of the long-range facilities plan in May.
Road-rage man uses sledgehammer
A man wanted in a road rage incident, where he took a sledgehammer to the other car, was arrested under the Mental Health Act a little over 24 hours.
About 4 p.m. Thursday, a man driving a grey Dodge Dakota pickup got out of his vehicle in the 400 block of Leon Avenue and hit another car with the sledgehammer several times, police said.
He drove away and police could not locate him.
About the same time Friday, an officer attempted to stop the grey Dakota on Burtch Avenue, but it fled at high speed. Police did not pursue.
Three hours later the car was spotted. It hit a police car around Richter and Sutherland, where the driver was apprehended and taken to hospital.
The investigation continues.
Prima ballerina offering classes
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh will be offering classes to students in Kelowna and Kamloops on Sunday.
Presented by the Goh Ballet Canada Society and RBC, the Canadian Masterclass Series is offered online to students aged 11 to 18. It includes components on technical execution and performance artistry, and there will be time for participants to ask questions.
Those who attend also become eligible for scholarships — winners to be selected after the class.
Dancers can register for a Masterclass at gohballet.com/programs/masterclasses. The participation fee is $25.
Correction
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Suites and Serenades concert will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on March 13. An incorrect date appeared in a story last week.
Buy tickets through Unicorns.live.
Outbreak over at Noric House
Another care home outbreak in the Okanagan is over.
Interior Health said on Monday the COVID-19 outbreak at Noric House in Vernon had ended.
In total, 39 residents, 28 staff and 10 deaths were linked to the outbreak.
Noric House is an Interior Health owned and operated long-term care home with 85 publicly funded beds.
“We are pleased to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “We are seeing a decrease in the number of cases in long-term care thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Legal, health, financial issues follow diagnosis of dementia
Got a dementia diagnosis? Then you’ll want to deal with some of legal, health-care and financial issues that will arise early in the process before the dementia advances.
Kelowna residents are invited to learn more in the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s free webinar, “Planning ahead: Do it now,” with guest speaker and lawyer, Emily Clough.
The hour-long session is on March 10 at 2 p.m.
She will discuss strategies to begin legal, health-care and financial planning before dementia affects your ability to communicate.
The society offers webinars each Wednesday at 2 p.m. To register, visit alzbc.org/webinars.