A few people stood by the side of Highway 97 North last Wednesday to greet 22 members of the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay as they roared into West Kelowna.
The group arrived at the Westbank Legion for a cold drink, meal and a short rest from the smoke before heading to Vernon
The riders left Victoria on their 16-day fundraising ride July 24. Due to COVID-19, they won’t be passing the baton to riders in Alberta, but will ride as far as Jasper before returning to Victoria Aug. 8.
This is the 13th year the relay has raised funds for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children and the first time a blind fund recipient has come along for the entire ride.
Isaac Nice-Palmer, 10, is overcoming his blindness, thanks to support from the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.
For Isaac and his mom Sharon, accompanying the relay and telling his story is a chance to give back.
Isaac has had a variety of health challenges and was being severely bullied at school. When he was in kindergarten, doctors found Isaac was legally blind in one eye and he had no peripheral vision or depth perception.
His condition was inoperable
Sharon put her son into vision therapy, but when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t work, the single mom could no longer afford the therapy.
The Military Police Fund for Blind Children paid for a year of vision therapy and bifocals for Isaac and sent a Christmas hamper to help Isaac and his mother.
These days, Isaac has 20/25 best correction in the eye that had been legally blind and has gained both peripheral vision and almost all his depth perception.
He is a bookworm devouring
science comics and offerings
from authors Jeff Kinney and
Dav Pilkey.
Isaac said joining the relay was fun, especially since he gets to ride the motorbike at times.
“You feel the wind on your face and you see the landscape more clearly because in the car there’s a windshield,” he said.
As for how he felt about being able to see better, Isaac was blunt.
“Imagine not being able to see your mom, ever,” he said. “And then you finally do. It’s the happiest.”
Members of the Westbank Legion donated money to the fund and an anonymous member paid for the relay team’s dinners.
The relay stopped the previous day at the Peachland Legion for a pancake breakfast fundraiser.
In the first five days, the relay has already raised over $14,000.
This year 85% of the money raised will go to the Fund for Blind Children, while 15% will go to a new initiative, the Project Purple Riders, which benefits those who suffer from the effects of their employment such as military, firefighters and police officers.
The Military Police Fund for Blind Children supports visually impaired people 21 years and younger along with those involved in the education, training and recreation for of blind and visually impaired children and young adults.
Col. Riley Stone, head of the Military Police division at the Canadian Armed Forces, started the fund in 1957. His daughter, Moira, was diagnosed with cancer of the eye, which resulted in her blindness and death. As a result, Stone became aware of how many blind children struggled because of lack of money.