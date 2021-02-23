Order Purdy’s Chocolate in time for Easter and help reunite a family separated by war.
Mohammad and Sahar Al Breij from Syria arrived in West Kelowna five years ago with their children to start a new life.
The family has adjusted well and the Okanagan Syrian Sponsorship Circle is raising money to bring Sahar’s parents and her three adult siblings to West Kelowna.
All of the paperwork is in and the family is currently in Amman, Jordan.
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the fundraisers the sponsorship circle has been able to host, so online chocolate sales have been helpful.
You can order your Purdy’s chocolate online at fundraising.purdys.com/968554-82389. Ordering closes March 8 and pickup is March 16.