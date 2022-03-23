A workshop designed to get people interested and active in this fall’s civic election will take place in April.
The North Okanagan Labour Council’s Community Visioning Conference is open to the public.
Attendees will take part in workshops designed to determine what the most important issues facing Kelowna are now and in the future.
Information on getting involved in a campaign and running for council will also be provided.
Candidates who may want to seek the NOLC’s endorsement are encouraged to attend and learn about the endorsement process.
Results of the conference will be posted on the labour council’s website, oklabour.org.
Register ahead of time at oklabour.org/visioning_conference_2022.