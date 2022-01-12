The head of the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna branch is leaving her post after 17 years on the job.
Shelagh Turner informed staff and the CMHA board she’ll be leaving at the end of May.
CMHA has grown considerably since Turner took the top job.
The organization created Foundry Kelowna, which supports youth and families.
CMHA now now operates more than 300 units of housing for youth and adults across the community.
Preventing homelessness has been a focus for Turner. CHHA provides micro-loans and supplements to renters who are at risk of losing their homes.
“I am proud of everything we have been able to achieve,” said Turner in a news release. “And I strongly believe it is time for someone else to make their leadership imprint on this great organization.”
The board will begin searching for a new CEO in the next few weeks.