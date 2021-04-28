A man convicted of sexual assault and transmitting child pornography deserves a harsher sentence, the BC Court of Appeal ruled.
Joshua Evan Milne was originally sentenced to 12 months’ in jail for sexual assault, two months’ consecutive for transmitting child pornography, less time served, and three years’ probation.
In a ruling earlier this month, the court raised the sentence to 2.5 years for the sexual assault and one year consecutive for transmitting child pornography, less time served credited at 4.5 days.
The sentencing judge cited Milne’s mental illness as a contributing factor to the offences, but the appeals judges ruled there was no proof of that, other than Milne’s own claims.
“The presence of mental illness when the offences occurred was not sufficient to demonstrate that mental illness contributed to the commission of the offences,” a three-judge panel ruled in a decision written by Justice Gail Dickson.
“Additionally, the respondent’s rehabilitative efforts were not exceptional. He continued consuming alcohol regularly, despite the fact that alcohol is a known risk factor for his reoffending, and had not engaged in recommended treatment.”
Milne, then 24, assaulted his former 17-year-old Kelowna girlfriend, identified as A.D. in 2017.
“The sexual assault was prolonged, profoundly degrading and video-recorded by Mr. Milne on his cellphone. Two months later, he sent images of the sexual assault to a woman he was trying to impress, two of which showed A.D.’s face and, given her age, were child pornography,” the judge wrote.
Milne, who also had family ties to Kelowna, pleaded guilty in 2019.
The assault took place in Burnaby where Milne attended BCIT. A.D. was visiting a new boyfriend but agreed to see Milne, who claimed he was suicidal and then drugged her, the court was told.
The judge described in detail the degrading assault and Milne’s history of mental problems.
“Mr. Milne violently exploited and degraded his former intimate partner, who was 17 years old at the time and attempting to help him. He took advantage of her trust, rendered her unconscious, and then objectified and violated her, both through his prolonged five-hour attack and by recording his actions on his cellphone. The following morning, rather than provide assistance given her debilitated state, he lied to authorities, which led to her certification under the Mental Health Act and involuntary detention in hospital,” Dickson wrote.
The trial judge’s decision was “thorough and thoughtful,” the court added, but “Mr. Milne’s assertion that his mental health and medication played a part in his offending was unsupported by any medical evidence.”