Vandals have again targeted Coldstream’s rainbow crosswalk.
“This is second incident in less than two years that vandals have targeted this location,” said Cpl Tania Finn, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Unfortunately, no suspects were identified in the investigation in 2019.”
The crosswalk is located on Kalamalka Lake Road, going from the parking lot to Kal Beach.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Robert Drake of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.