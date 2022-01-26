Speculation tax notices are going out in the mail soon.
To avoid paying the tax, homeowners must fill out and submit the form by March 31.
The tax is applied to empty homes in certain regions of B.C., including Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Forms for Kelowna and West Kelowna homeowners will be mailed out Feb. 8-9.
More than 99% of British Columbians are expected to be exempt from paying the tax. The form, which can be completed online, can be filled out in under 10 minutes, the province said in a news release.
The tax was expected to raise $81 million in 2020, bringing the three-year total raised to $231 million, the province said.
B.C. residents pay 0.5% of their assessed value for homes that are unoccupied. A $2,000 tax credit is available for secondary properties. Foreign owners pay 2%.
The NDP has noted that liberal Leadership candidate Kevin Falcon has promised to get rid of the tax. Local political leaders have also been vocal in their opposition to the tax.
In a statement, local MLA and Liberal leadership candidate Renee Merrifield also expressed her opposition to the tax: “The speculation tax is just that — a tax. It has done nothing to increase supply of homes on the market, or increase supply of rentals. The NDP think they know best and believe taxes and government regulation are the way out of every problem. I disagree. We simply can’t tax our way to affordable housing. I have a housing plan — a plan that will increase supply and make home ownership attainable again — and a speculation tax is not part of my plan."
In a release, the NDP caucus said: “The speculation and vacancy tax discourages speculation that inflates home prices and it turns empty houses into homes, including 18,000 condos in Metro Vancouver according to a 2021 CMHC report.”