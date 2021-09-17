Former Social Credit politician Cliff Serwa is concerned about what he says is widespread damage being done to the campaign signs of Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Tim Krupa.
"This kind of damage is an affront to democracy, and unfortunately I think vandalism of this nature is only getting worse," Serwa said Friday.
“We get our say at the polls,” Serwa said. “That's where our political differences should be resolved.”
The local Liberal campaign put out a press release saying Serwa was concerned about the vandalism to Krupa’s signs. But in an interview, Serwa said he is not endorsing Krupa or any candidate in Monday’s federal election.
“I’m staying out of endorsements,” Serwa said. “I just wanted to say that there’s been a lot of damage to signs, and it does seem to me like (Krupa’s) signs are bearing the brunt of it.”
Serwa said his wife, Lois, is a Krupa supporter. So is his granddaughter, Olympic gold medallist Kelsey Serwa.
Serwa, 85, was a Kelowna-area Social Credit MLA from 1986 to 1996. The now-defunct Social Credit party governed B.C. for all but three years between 1952 and 1991.