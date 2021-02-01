Did you see van hit a pedestrian?
Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run accident in which a woman pedestrian was injured.
The accident took place just after 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Enterprise Way and Powick Road.
An older white commercial-style van hit the 52-year-old woman in a parking lot and left the scene without stopping.
The woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.
The driver of the van was described as a male in his mid-20s with a clean shaven face and medium complexion.
Call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you know anything about the accident or the van. You can also leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.
Pink Shirt breakfast in a box
The Boys and Girls Clubs’ annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast will be in a box this year.
People are invited to purchase a Pink Shirt Day breakfast ticket at trellis.org/pink-shirt-day-breakfast-in-a-box-presented-by-telus.
Ticket holders will be able to pick up a boxed breakfast, which features other surprises, in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.
More information about when and where to pick up the breakfast will be passed on to ticket holders prior to Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24.
Details for participating in a short, virtual kick-start for the day and ideas for how to celebrate the day will also be included in the box.
A gala breakfast event is usually held for Pink Shirt Day, but isn’t possible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile home fire scars couple
Two people suffered burns and smoke inhalation, but escaped with their lives when a mobile home caught fire Friday.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to 1880 Old Boucherie Rd. about 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. The occupants were taken to hospital.
The cause was undetermined at the time.
Kelowna firefighters, meanwhile, had a busy Sunday night.
At 6 p.m., they were called to a shipping container fire on Lougheed Road. The contents of the container were destroyed, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures. The fire has been deemed accidental.
At 7:40 p.m., a pickup parked on Devonshire Avenue in the Capri area was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is considered suspicious.
About the same time, a shed in the backyard of a property on nearby Belaire Avenue caught fire. The shed and materials nearby were destroyed. That fire is also considered suspicious.
Just one new case in Big White cluster
The Big White COVID-19 cluster may be slowing down.
Interior Health on Friday announced just one new case had been identified at the ski hill in the previous few days.
As of Friday, Big White had 15 active cases of COVID-19 and 226 in total since the cluster was declared.
“We are hopeful today’s numbers are a sign that we are continuing to bend the curve,” said Big White Vice President Michael J. Ballingall in a news release. “Our task right now is to stay the course.”
Interior Health will continue outreach testing at the Happy Valley Day Lodge until April 7. To book at test, go to interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php.
The next update on the Big White cluster will be today.
Learning centre reports COVID case
A case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday at the Westside Learning Centre.
The infected student or staff member is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
The Learning Centre is at 3711 Old Okanagan Highway.
COVID takes plane to Vancouver
A case of COVID-19 was reported on a flight last Tuesday from Kelowna to Vancouver
People who were in rows 20-26 on Air Canada flight 255 in the
afternoon are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
Child-care centre opens in Lavington
Thirty-two kids in Lavington can now attend child care.
A new child care centre opened Monday. It has room 12 children under 36 months of age, eight aged 30 months to school age and 12 school-aged kids.
It’s operated by Maven Lane in a partnership with the municipality of Coldstream, which received a $637,800 grand from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.