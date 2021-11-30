Regional district wants more cell towers
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary calling on the provincial government to help fund the installation of cell phone towers on Highways 3 and 33.
“Given the provincial state of emergency and the closure of Highways 1 and 5, up to 525% more traffic is expected to travel this stretch of road, thereby increasing the chances of more accidents,” the regional district said in a summary of a recent board meeting. “Cell service would benefit stranded and injured motorists, emergency responders, highways crews and other workers.”
Highway 33 links Kelowna to Rock Creek, at the junction of Highway 3, which is the main link into the Kootenays. Highway 3 going the other way is currently the only open road to the coast.
Big White VP sorry for comment
Big White Vice President Michael J. Ballingall has apologized for comments he made about the need to keep Highway 3 open.
Ballingall was commenting on cancellations the local ski resort was getting from Lower Mainland skiers and stressed the need for highway links to be open.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ballingall said: ““I have watched the flooding, and the crisis which has unfolded, closely, and share in the grief of those affected. The comments I made regarding travel on Highway 3 come from my position on various tourism boards throughout British Columbia, with the effects on Big White Ski Resort as an example. I deeply apologize, and recognize fully how my comments could be misconstrued as insensitive.
He continued: Like you, our No. 1 priority is to ensure everyone is safe during these exceptional and heart-breaking weather patterns. We know many people look forward to the holiday season, whether they are taking a ski holiday or are visiting friends or family in the interior or on the coast. Again, I am deeply sorry and we are thinking of those affected and those on the frontline during these storms.”
Big harvest of GMO Arctic apples
A Summerland company that grows genetically modified apples in Washington state announced Thursday it has completed its 2021 harvest.
Arctic Apple harvested 1,350 acres of non-browning Golden, Granny and Fuji apples.
““This was a monumental harvest for OSF, and our largest ever,” said Don Westcott, vice president of operations, sales and marketing for OSF. “It also marks the first harvest of our Arctic Fuji variety. The Arctic Fuji’s picked this year will be used for product testing and customer sampling. There’s been lots of anticipation from our customers to add a red-skinned apple to our product portfolio.”
Approximately 17 million pounds of Golden and Granny apples were harvested.
Arctic turns many of the apples into bagged and packaged apple products, sold largely in the United States. The company was founded in Summerland in 1996 and bought by Third Security LLC in 2020.
Dr. Bonnie raises capacity limits
B.C.’s provincial health officer announced Tuesday she’s lifting capacity restrictions for indoor events in the Interior Health region.
Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that she was lifting restrictions that had limited indoor events in the Interior Health region to 50% capacity.
The restriction, which ended at midnight Tuesday, had been in effect since Aug. 20 when the region was grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Henry said the “decrease in transmission and the levelling off of our hospitalizations and the strain in communities” pushed her to lift the cap for events that require patrons to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated.
Sports teams had been among the most vocal groups calling for the restriction to end.
Car fire was accidental
A mechanical or electrical failure likely caused a car fire in a Black Mountain driveway on Tuesday morning.
The Kelowna fire department received calls expressing concern the fire could spread to the house, but it was quickly put out once firefighters arrived, with no damage to the home.
Spike belt slows down stolen minivan
A driver who ignored two orders to pull over was finally stopped by a police spike belt.
Vernon RCMP say a stolen minivan was ordered to pull over Monday night on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, but continued southbound at high speed.
The van made a U-turn and fled again when another officer ordered the vehicle to stop.
The spike belt was laid out on Highway 97 near the intersection of Meadowlark Road. It successfully punctured two tires. Once the vehicle came to a stop, police took the driver into custody without incident, Mounties said in a news release.
The driver and only occupant was a 40-year-old Vernon man, under a release order that stipulated he not be behind the wheel of any vehicle without the owner present.
The suspect, having failed to stop twice for police, was clearly motivated to avoid arrest,” said Cpl. Eric Beaulieu of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our frontline officers did an excellent job prioritizing the safety of the public throughout this incident and their co-ordinated and timely response resulted in the safe conclusion and successful apprehension of the suspect.”
Vernon museum hosts rock show
The Vernon Museum will host the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club’s Holiday Rock and Gem Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Formed in 1959, the club has a long history in the North Okanagan, and has hosted workshops, educational and social events for generations of rock hounds.
The museum is located at 3009 32nd Ave. Admission is by donation. Masks are required. Parking is free downtown on Saturdays in December.
Research women in your family
Researching the Women in Your Family Tree will be the topic discussed at the Kelowna and District Genealogical Society’s regular monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be held online using Zoom. Sign in will begin at 6:30.
Non-members can email info@kdgs.ca to ask for a Zoom invitation.
Police recover stolen audio equipment
Audio equipment valued at $20,000, stolen from a construction site, has been recovered, Kelowna RCMP say.
Police located the goods in a Gordon Drive residence and arrested a 45-year-old man. Handguns and additional audio equipment were also seized in the police raid.
The suspect, who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, could face long list of charges.
Lake Country Mounties help kids
Kind-hearted police officers in Lake Country are organizing a toy drive for under-privileged kids.
“We know this year has been so tough on us all,” RCMP Sgt. John Collins, commander of the town’s detachment, said in a Monday release.
“We have a great sense of community within Lake Country and are grateful for the generosity and support in times of need for those that need it most,” he said.
People are invited to donate a new, unwrapped toy, or gift cards at the RCMP detachment on Berry Road until Dec. 10. Cash and chequy donations are also accepted at the detachment’s front counter. The toys, gift cards, and cash will be passed on to the Lake Country Food Bank.