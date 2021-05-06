The Okanagan Rail Trail is being extended to the downtown Kelowna waterfront.
Beginning Monday, Manhattan Drive from Sunset Drive to Ellis Street will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic so work on the trail expansion can begin.
The city says the $180,000 project will include a three-metre-wide cycle track, which will provide a quieter, separated route for people walking and using bike lanes.
On-street parking will be removed from the north side of Manhattan Drive.
The work is expected to be complete by mid-June.