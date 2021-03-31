On July 20, 1942, the Canadian Parliament passed the Veterans’ Land Act (VLA). Following a long tradition of wanting to help war veterans settle and reacclimatise, the VLA provided a range of opportunities to vets. Of the over 144,000 ex-servicemen who took advantage of the opportunities the VLA provided, the majority sought assistance to acquire small suburban or exurban building sites.
In greater Kelowna one such area was within the Municipality of Glenmore (not yet part of Kelowna). Registered in 1945 the newly-created area was called Bankhead and consisted of 70 lots, most in the one-acre range. Today when driving through Old Glenmore, as it is now called, you can see the residential transformation and densification as houses built in the mid/late 1940s sold off a portion of their lots. Newer in-fill construction took place, creating an eclectic assortment of housing styles and vintages.
One serviceman who took advantage of the VLA opportunity was John Robert Robertson who went by the name Jack. Jack, his wife Lavinia and their four children settled on Lot #35. The original house with a few later additions still stands. Long time CHBC weatherman Mike Roberts and his family have called this house home for the last number of years.
Jack was many things in the winter of 1953. He was an ex-service man who had served his country with the RCAF. He was a husband to Lavinia and a father to Phyllis, Judy, Jimmie and Linda. He was a hockey coach for the Kelowna Midget Packers who had won the BC Provincial Champion-ships in 1952 and an assistant superintendent for the S.M. Simpson Mill. He was also a community volunteer.
When the Bankhead subdivision was laid out, the plan showed lot #26 as a pond and non-developed space. The 1.77-hectare area was swampy and fed by several free-flowing springs. With a heavy growth of rushes, the lot was far from any semblance of a park or recreation area. Jack was one of the main organizers of the ex-servicemen from the neighbourhood to volunteer their time to transform the lot.
Early on the morning of Sunday, December 13, 1953, Jack and several others made the short trip from their neighbourhood homes to the future park. They worked till lunch, broke off and returned in the afternoon to finish laying pieces of tile into a drainage ditch.
As darkness was falling, lights from a tractor were used to illuminate the project. The ditch was eight to ten feet deep and 14 feet across. At approximately 4:45 p.m. without warning, the sandy soil gave way with four men working in the ditch. Three men, including Bill Hoffman, were able to get themselves out in a timely fashion. Jack was buried. His fellow volunteers had him out within minutes, but Jack died as a result of his crushing injuries.
Just minutes from home, volunteering his time for the betterment of his neighborhood and community, Jack lost his life at the age of 40. The impact on Lavinia (Vene) and the children was devastating. In recent correspondence with Linda (nee Robertson) Faulconer, the youngest of the four Robertson children, she says of the accident, “I just know that we were all equally devastated, the struggle through the following years was very real for our mother and each child. A tragedy like this is not something a child ever forgets.”
Strongly supported by fellow veterans in the Bankhead subdivision and Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion, the recreational area that took Jack Robertson’s life would bear his name.
Following the amalgamation of the Municipality of Glenmore with the City of Kelowna in 1960, the expanded city continued to improve the area. Today, a well-used neighbourhood park is a popular place for recreation. Spring, summer and fall, it is used for tennis and softball, there is a space to throw a football, read a book or walk your dog. A small children’s playground rounds out the amenities. Unlike some parks that do not see a lot of use, Jack Robertson Memorial Park is well-used and enjoyed by the community.
One of the unfortunate things about history is that it is often forgotten. Currently there is no easy way to find information about Jack Robertson and why there is a park named after him. With the research for this article, we hope to change that.
This article was submitted by the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS). Many thanks to Claire Smith Burns, Bob Hayes, Jim Robertson, Linda Faulconer, Michele Whalen and Evan at the Kelowna Branch of the Library, Amanda Snyder at Kelowna Museums and Cameron Henry for their research and assistance in the writing this article.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.