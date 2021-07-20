A teenage girl waiting to cross a busy Kelowna intersection was killed Monday night when a car and motorcycle collided at the corner.
After the crash at the corner of Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive, the motorcycle hit the girl, who was standing with another girl, age 13. Both were taken to hospital.
"Tragically, the 15-year-old pedestrian succumbed to her injuries a short time later," police say in a release. "The 13-year-old pedestrian was treated and has since been released from the hospital."
Also injured, with potentially life-threatening injuries, was the motorcyclist.
The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. as the driver of the car was making a left-hand turn from the highway into the northbound lanes of Dilworth. The motorcyclist had been heading west on the highway.
Police say the car's driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police.