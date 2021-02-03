A man wanted in Sudbury, Ont., for three counts of attempted murder and other violent offences was arrested in Rutland Tuesday night.
Local Mounties called in the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to apprehend the man. A tip led police to the 300 block of Mallach Road, where they set up a containment around the house.
“The suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger, was taken into custody without incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible.”
He was also wanted for extortion, criminal harassment and assault with a weapon.