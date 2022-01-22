A man described by police as a “huge problem” in the South Okanagan was arrested on a warrant this week at a hotel in Osoyoos.
Arjen Jessy Alexander Huber, 29, stands accused of at least 28 charges on four different files dating back to March 2020, although 23 of those counts piled up in just a three-month span in late 2021.
Charges — all alleged to have arisen in Oliver — range from multiple counts of possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of firearms to resisting arrest, uttering threats and flight from police.
Huber has behind bars since his most recent arrest Sunday pending his next court appearance Jan. 25.
“This male is a huge problem in Oliver, Willowbrook and Keremeos,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
“This is a property offender with a strong propensity toward violence and his charges show that. I know that my officers and the people of this community will be much safer knowing that this criminal has finally been locked up.”
The four separate court files relate to alleged offences in March 2020, May 2020, August 2021 and October 2021. Huber was granted bail after initial appearances on each file.
Court records show the warrant on which Huber was arrested Sunday was issued after he failed to attend court in November