'You want a glass of beer or a shot of whisky with that take-out order?'
Such questions are now possible at restaurants and pubs in B.C. as the government changed liquor rules effective Friday.
People could already order full bottles of wine or spirits with take-out or delivery orders, but the modification also allows for the sale of single glasses of wine, cider, draft beer, or an ounce of hard liquor.
The government says the change may help moderate alcohol consumption "as a patron has the option to buy a single serving instead of a full bottle of wine or spirit", according to a release.