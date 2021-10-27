By Daily Courier Staff
A motorcyclist who collided with a vehicle making a U-turn on Enterprise Way was awarded $222,000 last week by a BC Supreme Court judge.
Brian Gylytiuk was riding his bike behind an Acura RSX in 2017 when the car made a U-turn in front of the bike.
The bike crashed into the car and Gylytiuk, now 65, was banged up.
The driver, Julia Krause, admitted some responsibility for the crash, but said Gylytiuk also bore a share of the responsibility. Gylytiuk said Krause was fully responsible. In a trial in March and April, the two sides also disagreed on the severity of his injuries.
In his written ruling, released last week, Justice Dennis K. Hori noted a U-turn on Enterprise near Dilworth Drive violated the Motor Vehicle Act.
“In this case, Ms. Krause’s U-turn contrary to the provisions of the MVA constitutes a breach of the standard of care of the reasonable motor vehicle driver. By falling below this standard of care, Ms. Krause’s U-turn amounts to negligence.”
But the judge said Gylytiuk was also following too closely.
“In this case, the plaintiff admits that by the time he realized that the defendant was making a U-turn in front of him, he had no time to brake and no time to take any other defensive action. In these circumstances, it is my view that the plaintiff was either following too closely behind the defendant or travelling at a rate of speed that did not allow him sufficient time to take defensive action.
“On this basis, I find that the plaintiff is partially responsible for the collision,” the judge wrote, setting Gylytiuk’s blame at 25%.
After the crash, Gylytiuk rode his bike home, feeling minor pain, which worsened overnight and in the following days.
While the judge wasn’t convinced by all of Gylytiuk’s injury claims, he noted the claimant did require neck surgery, and received chiropractic, physiotherapy, and massage therapy treatments.
Gylytiuk was also recovering from injuries suffered in a 2014 car crash.
“The evidence in this case establishes that the plaintiff’s injuries from the 2014 Accident, the degenerative changes in his neck referred to by Dr. Heran, and the injuries he sustained as a result of the 2017 Accident all had a role in placing the plaintiff in his current condition. I find that the plaintiff’s injuries would not have occurred but for the 2017 accident,” the judge wrote.
The judge determined the injuries wouldn’t prevent Gylytiuk from working again, but said they could affect his productivity and so he awarded him $150,000 for loss of future earnings income and $146,000 in other damages and compensation. Gylytiuk said he planned to work until age 75.
Prior to the accident, Gylytiuk and his brothers had sold their Bolt Security Systems business. Gylytiuk worked on development projects in St. Alberta, Alta., and West Kelowna, and as a salesman for another security company, with some reports he was having trouble staying focused, the court heard.
A quarter of Gylytiuk’s award was taken away for his 25% share of the accident.