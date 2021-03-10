The body of a woman in her 40s was found at a West Kelowna campground on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the campground in the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway about 5 p.m.
"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman's death," said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
The victim is a West Kelowna woman in her 40. The Coroners Service is investigating. Her name is not being released publicly.
West Eagle Campground is at 2325 Old Okanagan Highway