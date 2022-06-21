Quigley Elementary has been awarded $50,000 from Indigo's Love of Reading Literacy Foundation. Quigley Elementary is one of approximately 30 schools across Canada to receive the funds.
Principal Des Sjoquist said the school was excited to receive the grant, which will be disbursed over three years. “It was a group effort, with many hours of work to submit the application,” Sjoquist said.
"We can give our readers a greater variety of materials, including areas of culturally authentic Indigenous materials, social-emotional topics, environmental themes, as well as a range of materials like graphic novels that meet the needs of reluctant readers,” he added.
To mitigate the impact of the pandemic on student literacy, Quigley Elementary kept its library open to students and their families through last summer and will do so again this summer every Wednesday morning.