Kelowna’s annual MapleFest is back this weekend after being scaled down the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, put on by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan, starts on Thursday with Festin, a dinner event at Frankie We Salute You restaurant on Harvey Avenue.
Saturday is family day with family activities, food and music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stuart Park.
Sunday has the Sugar Shack Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Tickets and more information are available at kelownamaplefest.com.